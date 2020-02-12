|
|
Chris passed away peacefully from kidney disease in Carleton Lodge, Ottawa. He is survived by his sons Brent and John Chris (Natasha) and his beloved grandchildren Jessica, Charlie, John, Ike; and his ex-wife Lauretta. Throughout his entire life Chris was forever grateful to have immigrated to Canada in 1951. Joseph Jaworsky, who through many twists and turns of fate was responsible for that. Joseph Jaworsky, a Ukrainian, had been captured by the Russians and was on a train full of prisoners heading to Siberia. He managed to escape. To survive in Europe fully at war, as an escaped prisoner, he went to Germany the country winning the war at the time. With the war over, the Americans invited Joe to attend the Nuremburg Trials. They then awarded him with full control of one of the many Displaced Persons camp with two full time chauffeured driven vehicles at his disposal 24 hours a day. Joe spoke six languages. In this position, Mr. Jaworsky enabled Chris to immigrate to Canada with his mother. Joseph Jaworsky never gave Chris any gold, silver or financial assistance but Chris never lost sight of Joe's greatest gift - a pass to Canada - the country of his dreams. Chris you are now embraced by angels' wings and safe forever in heaven.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020