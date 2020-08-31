Christine AGIUS

It is with overwhelming sadness and broken hearts we announce the peaceful passing of our much beloved mother with her family by her side. Predeceased by husband Michael (2003), son in law Ken (2017), sister Sara, brothers Nick, "Tiny", Raymo, Romolo, Armando and sisters-in-law Deniece, Gladys and Marie. Loving mother of Adeline, Vince (Betty), Barb (John). Proud and loving grandmother/ Nonni to Shawn (Roxanne), Laurie (Dave), Matthew, Brandon (Tiffany), Levi, Ann (Phil), Carl, Sheldon, Taylor (Adnan) and to several great grandchildren. Also survived by brothers-in-law John (Carmen) Agius of Australia and George Agius of Buffalo NY and several nephews and nieces, especially Julie (Ralph) who were more like daughter and son in law to mom. To say mom was loved is an understatement. She was adored by her family, friends, extended family and friends of her children and grandchildren. She was loving, giving, quick witted and had a zest for life, never passing up an opportunity to go out shopping or just a car ride! She was an extremely talented cook who never needed a recipe. Always willing and eager to cook for anyone. Her talent also included using the English language in a very colourful way! She wore many hats; Mom, Nonni, Grandma, Ma (as so affectionately called by many) and our favourite "Mrs. Kravitz" as she was the "neighbourhood watch!" Over time her stature may have shrunk but her tenacious spirit never did and although we may be bidding farewell to her physical presence that spirit will live on in all of us. A very special thank you to Dr. Rivers for several years of dedicated, compassionate and wonderful care. Mom was so appreciative as were we. Thank you to Dr. Manser and Tracey Earick for the wonderful, compassionate end of life care. To Carepartners staff and in-home staff especially Tonya who provided excellent, warm and loving care to mom. It meant the world to her and to us. Thank you to her hairdressers Tracey and Tammy for providing in home services. Mom loved her hair done and to not look like "Phyllis Diller"! Until we meet again our sweet angel. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family funeral service with burial following at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. A link to view the funeral service will be made available on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Christine Agius Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. There will be a celebration of life to be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Port Cares Outreach Centre. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca