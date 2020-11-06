Passed away peacefully at The Stabler Centre in St. Catharines on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 73. Christine was the beloved wife of Henry for 50 years. She was the loving mother of Daniel (Katherine) Becker and the late Barbara (Dave) Janzen, and cherished Oma of Lily. She was the dear sister of Evelyn (Dennis) Chornomaz, Ray (Sandy) Steingart, Henry (Terri) Steingart, and Ruth (Mike) Hoekstra. She will be sadly missed by her extended family, her many friends, and all who knew her. Christine will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her zest for life and strong Christian faith were reflected in everything she did, from her warm smile and positivity to her enthusiasm for helping others and her many acts of kindness. She was a caring teacher to English language learners who enjoyed spending time with loved ones, traveling, and sharing her fashion sense with her granddaughter on many occasions while shopping together. A small celebration of her life has taken place at Bethany Community Church.



