Christine ZINCARINI
Christine passed away on November 18, 2020 at the Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie with her son at her side. Predeceased by her husband Antonio. Proud mother of Dino of Victoria BC. Cherished sister to Dino (Donna) Botticelli of Niagara Falls and Mary (Mrs Mariano Zincarini) of Italy. She will be sadly missed by nephew Joseph, nieces Patricia and Rossella as well as her extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brother Joseph Botticelli. Christine and her family operated Leo's Restaurant in Fort Erie for 45 years. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., entrusted with arrangements. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church on Friday November 20th at 11:30. Covid 19 regulations require masks to be worn, and your contact information provided upon arrival. If so desired, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated by the family.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 19, 2020.
