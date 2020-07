On Monday, July 6th the world lost a smile. My dad, Christopher Barlow went peacefully to join his mum and brother Billy to have a reunion drink together. He watched my mum, my brother, and I get closer to each other than we have ever been. If donations have crossed your mind we would appreciate if they could be made to the Alzheimer Society in his honour. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines.