Passed away on May 28, 2020. Husband of Jacqueline. Father of Tammy (Jason) Barrett, Darryl Kaal (Paula), Beth Rice, Michael (Anna), Melissa Godden, Paul. Survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Survived by brothers Lloyd (Jennifer), Edward, and sisters Pat and Debbie. He was retired from General Motors. In honouring Christopher's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.