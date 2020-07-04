1/1
Christopher James HAYWOOD
1959 - 2020
(1959 - 2020) Christopher Haywood passed away peacefully at home on 29 June, 2020 in his 61st year. Loving husband of Heather Haywood. Son of Marie and the late James Haywood. Loving father to Christopher Haywood Jr. and wife Erin, Matthew Duyn, Chelsi Arsenault and Cody. Brother of Rob and Mad Haywood, the late David Leslie, Barbara and Garnet, the late Marjorie MacAulay, Linda McCarten and Don. Loving Grandfather to Jack and Kinsley. Chris is survived by many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Chris will be missed by his dog Zeke. Chris enjoyed camping, canoeing, fishing and wildlife. After fighting his illness for many years, Christopher has earned his rest and will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at the J.W. Hart Funeral home in Dunnville. Donations to your local Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 4, 2020.
