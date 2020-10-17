Christopher (Oggie) suddenly and sadly left our lives on Tuesday evening at home from a heart attack. Born in St. Catharines, was raised and educated in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Chris will be greatly missed by his loving daughter Cassidy-Lynn (Chris), father Douglas, his cherished mom Teresa and stepdad Jack Bell, his uncle Drew, and nana Phyllis Ostrander. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, John and Jennie Egoroff, his paternal granddad John Ogilvie, and his Uncle Michael Egoroff. Chris was a highly skilled heavy machine operator, and a proud 30 year member with the International Union of Operating Engineers. His memory will be cherished always in the hearts of his friends and family. Please raise a glass to Chris. Cremation has taken place. A family burial graveside service will take place at a later date and a celebration of life to be announced. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.



