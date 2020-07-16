1/1
Claire (Bélanger) GAGNON
Mrs. Marie Blanche Gagnon of Cornwall ON passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Predeceased by her loving husband Louis Philippe Gagnon. Loving mother of Rejean Gagnon of St.Catharines, Francine Gagnon of Thorold ON, Robert Gagnon of Lantz NS, and Louise Gagnon of Cornwall ON. Will be sadly missed by grandchildren Jessica, Joel, Josée, Wesley, Riley, Natalie, Megan, Michel, Dominic. Dear sister of Richard Belanger. Predeceased by her siblings Ronald Gauthier and Diane Currier and her parents Richard and Angeline (née LePage) Belanger. Cremation has taken place. Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice Cornwall.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 16, 2020.
