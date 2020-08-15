It is with profound sadness to share the passing of Claire Weir Thibodeau on July 31, 2020 at St. Paul's Rest Home in Bury, Quebec at the age of 97. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Raymond Thibodeau. Claire was a very proud mother, a talented bridge player, and a keen storyteller about her life long ago as a young girl and bride in the Eastern Townships of Quebec. She had an excellent sense of humour and loved a good practical joke. She leaves to mourn her, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren : Luc (Denise Cloutier; Kimberley, Sylvain, Alexandra, Léa, Jade, Louis -Philippe, Mélisa, Eve, Anne-Raphaëlle); Patricia (Richard Green; Catherine, Tristan, Keean, Victoria, James, Oliver and Vienna); Paul (Judith Choquette; Louise -Andrée, Samuel, d. Marie-Michelle, Simon et Élizabeth); Michel (Susan Dyke; Stephen, Maggie, Vivienne, Brooks, Jessica, Erik, Aryezon, Gavin, Gordon, Shannon); Thérèse Thibodeau; James Patrick (Colleen Kelly; Margaret, Suzanne, Ben and her future great granddaughter). Survived by her sister Leola (d. Lloyd Peelhman), and predeceased by her siblings Patrick (Doris), Teressa (Ken MacLeod), and Ivy. Survived by her sister and brother-in-laws: Thérèse, Rollande (d. Jean-Paul Beaulé), Marthe (d. Fernand Roy), Laurent (Micheline Lemelin), Yvan (Monique Ouellette), Réal (Monique Gaudreault), Micheline (Ken Hilt), Jean-Guy (Diane Cloutier), Suzanne, Lise (Claude Lavigne) and predeceased by Berthe (Robert Turcotte), Renald (France Dubé), Jacques ( Jeannine Paré). She also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends, including the Stone, the Walshe, and the Kelly families of St. Catharines, ON. The family would like to thank the Heatherwood Retirement Home in St. Catharines, Ontario where she lived for many years before moving back to her hometown of Bury QC. A special thank you to St. Paul's Rest Home staff for everything they did for our mother during her last months of life. A Celebration of Life will take place August 29th, in Sherbrooke, followed by interment at Grace United Cemetery in Bishopton QC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Rest Home, 592 Main St., Bury, Quebec, J0B 1J0.



