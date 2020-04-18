|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Clara Claudia Korolevich announce her passing from this world on April 13, 2020 to be with her God and her husband Fred (1983), together again. Born September 25, 1916 in Arelee, Saskatchewan, she was 103 years old. She inspired us all to be kind and loving and will hold a place in our hearts forever. Dearest mother of Claudia (Albert) de Laat, Feia Korolevich (Gilles Vallieres) and Vivian Korolevich and our brother Wally (Darlene) Korolewich. Proud grandmother of Chris De Laat, Jordin (Chris) Williamson and Brodi (Mike) Garbowicz. Great grandmother of Christina, Matthew, Cole, Emily and Zachary and great great grandmother of Morgan. Predeceased by her parents Lena and John Senoff, her siblings; Dora, Henry, Tina, George, Valentina, Diana (Dena), Mary, Samuel and Gordon. "We love you every day, and now we miss you every day." A private family service was held on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home. Please share your condolences and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 18, 2020