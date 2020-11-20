It pleased the Lord at His time to take home His child Clara on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in her 88th year. Clara was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years Bert and her son Christopher, both in 2012. Mom will be remembered always by her children Mike (Leonie), Stuart (Alice), Mark (Wendy), and George (Betty). She left a legacy of love to 19 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother and three sisters; and predeceased by two brothers. A private service of celebration and thanksgiving to God will be held at Faith Fellowship Christian Reformed Church with burial at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to The Canadian Cancer Society
