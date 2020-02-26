|
Clarice Aileen Stratton (nee Winsor) passed away on February 24, 2020 at Northern Lights Health Centre, Fort McMurray, Alberta. Left to cherish her memory are her children Barry, Janice (Bob) and Lyndon (Lori); eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brothers Howard (Doreen), Alvin (Pat), Byron (Sheila), Gerald (Sandra); sister-in-law Zelda; a large extended family and many friends. She is predeceased by her husband of sixty years, Carl W. Stratton; her parents and eight siblings. Clarice was born in Corner Brook, Newfoundland on December 24, 1931 and remained there until she married Carl W. Stratton in 1958. She did her post-secondary education in office administration and began her career as a private secretary. Subsequently, she and Carl entered pastoral ministry and served numerous churches and Christian ministries in eastern Canada. Clarice is known for her kind and gentle nature, her love of the kitchen, warm hospitality and generous spirit. She was a faithful spouse, devoted mother and welcoming friend. Memorial Donations in Clarice's memory may be made to Diabetes Canada - https://www.diabetes.ca/ or . Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Family Christian Centre, 160 Dickins Drive, Fort McMurray, Alberta.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 26, 2020