Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarice Stratton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarice Aileen (Winsor) Stratton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarice Aileen (Winsor) Stratton Obituary
Clarice Aileen Stratton (nee Winsor) passed away on February 24, 2020 at Northern Lights Health Centre, Fort McMurray, Alberta. Left to cherish her memory are her children Barry, Janice (Bob) and Lyndon (Lori); eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brothers Howard (Doreen), Alvin (Pat), Byron (Sheila), Gerald (Sandra); sister-in-law Zelda; a large extended family and many friends. She is predeceased by her husband of sixty years, Carl W. Stratton; her parents and eight siblings. Clarice was born in Corner Brook, Newfoundland on December 24, 1931 and remained there until she married Carl W. Stratton in 1958. She did her post-secondary education in office administration and began her career as a private secretary. Subsequently, she and Carl entered pastoral ministry and served numerous churches and Christian ministries in eastern Canada. Clarice is known for her kind and gentle nature, her love of the kitchen, warm hospitality and generous spirit. She was a faithful spouse, devoted mother and welcoming friend. Memorial Donations in Clarice's memory may be made to Diabetes Canada - https://www.diabetes.ca/ or . Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Family Christian Centre, 160 Dickins Drive, Fort McMurray, Alberta.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -