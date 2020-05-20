It is with deepest sadness that we notify family and friends of the passing of Clarice West-Hobbs, age 79, on May 13, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital originally from Caterham, Surrey, England, the daughter of John and Elizabeth West. Predeceased by her husband Harold Wayne Hobbs (M. 92) and her sister Elizabeth West. Lovingly remembered by her son Andrew (Lisa) Hall and grandsons Carter and Maxwell, step-daughters Tracey and Tatiana Hobbs, brother Iain (Erika) West with their children Steven and Caroline and their families, and her goddaughter Kimberly Carson. Clarice graduated from Ottawa Teachers' College in 1961 and worked evenings and summers to obtain Bachelor of Arts and Education degrees from Brock University. For over 30 years, Clarice worked as an educator in various provinces, including Scotland, and finally for the District School Board of Niagara. For a time, Clarice led the Lincoln Women's Teacher Association, winning their humanitarian award. She was also elected to the governing board of the Ontario College of Teachers, retiring in 2001. Clarice was an energetic leader of and contributor to many organizations in her community. After retirement she continued to volunteer with many groups including, St. Catharines Lakeshore Rotary Club, Retired Teachers of Ontario (RTO), Retired Women Teachers of Ontario, and Canadian Association for Retired Persons. Clarice enjoyed travelling, meeting new people, and spending time with friends. She travelled the world as a member of Friendship Force Niagara. She cherished her friendships, maintaining contact with some for over half a century. Clarice, and her courage, character, and passion for life, will be missed by many. The family thanks each of these friends for their support. Special Thanks to the staff in the Cardiac Care Unit at the Hamilton General Hospital for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date where we hope everyone will have an opportunity to share memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the RTO/ERO Foundation (Retired Teachers of Ontario, at https://www.rto-ero.org/support-the-foundation) or to the Rotary Foundation (https://my.rotary.org/en/donate).
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 20, 2020.