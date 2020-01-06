|
Passed away on January 1, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving husband and best friend of Donna Loving dad of Janette Roy (Jamie Windle), Bruce Gullett (Robin Cocco), Dawn Gullett (Jamie Lampman). Beloved grandfather of Tanya Kore, Endi Kore (Kate), Attila Kore and great grandfather to Paisley O'Brien. Godfather to Michelle Corriveau and Sylvie Roy Survived by his siblings Louisette, Gillis, Ernie (Marie), Julien (Lorraine), Francine (Michel) Brother-in-law to Betty Wiley (late Cary Wiley), Donald Elsie (Gail), Ken Elsie (Sue) and many nieces and nephews. Claude was a sheet metal mechanic and fabricator by trade and enjoyed working and joking around with the guys in the shop. In his younger years, he played croquet, broom ball and coached baseball. He also enjoyed going to the Niagara Falls gun club and playing horseshoes in Fenwick. In recent years, Claude could be found working in the bush behind his house or tinkering in his barn. He also enjoyed watching movies especially those featuring John Wayne. He was a quiet man, but you always knew he was there. Heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff at Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie for all their care and compassion. Visitation will be on Saturday January 11, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at Pleasentview Funeral Home (2250 Hwy #20 Fonthill) In keeping with Claude's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Douglas Memorial Hospital would be appreciated.