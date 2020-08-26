1/1
Claude Patrick (Pat) Cline
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pat passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on August 23,2020, in his 78th year. Beloved husband of Rebecca (Becky) Berndt for 56 years. Pat was a loving father to Kelly (Bob) Kilyk and Mark Cline. He was well loved by his 5 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Courtney, Jack, Sam and Maggie. He was survived by his brother Mike (Caroline) Cline of Arizona and brother-in-law Tim (Barb) Berndt of Niagara Falls. Pat was predeceased by his parents Claude and Corrine Cline. Pat will be missed by the many organizations he was involved with. He worked at General Motors for over 30 years as a general supervisor, in quality control, in administration and management. He was a member of the American Foundry Society (AFS) for many years. After retiring he did some consulting, investment management and aided in writing a training program. Pat loved his quality time spent with family and friends. He was always happy to do anything for anyone. Mr. Pat Cline has already been cremated. Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held for the family at a later date. Online tributes and condolences may be made at George Darte Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Royal Rose Place in Welland, as well as the doctors and nurses at the Welland Hospital ....Pat will be truly missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Darte Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved