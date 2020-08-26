Pat passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on August 23,2020, in his 78th year. Beloved husband of Rebecca (Becky) Berndt for 56 years. Pat was a loving father to Kelly (Bob) Kilyk and Mark Cline. He was well loved by his 5 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Courtney, Jack, Sam and Maggie. He was survived by his brother Mike (Caroline) Cline of Arizona and brother-in-law Tim (Barb) Berndt of Niagara Falls. Pat was predeceased by his parents Claude and Corrine Cline. Pat will be missed by the many organizations he was involved with. He worked at General Motors for over 30 years as a general supervisor, in quality control, in administration and management. He was a member of the American Foundry Society (AFS) for many years. After retiring he did some consulting, investment management and aided in writing a training program. Pat loved his quality time spent with family and friends. He was always happy to do anything for anyone. Mr. Pat Cline has already been cremated. Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held for the family at a later date. Online tributes and condolences may be made at George Darte Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Royal Rose Place in Welland, as well as the doctors and nurses at the Welland Hospital ....Pat will be truly missed by all.



