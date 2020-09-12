1/1
Clayton F. Eldridge
Age 93, September 3, 2020, of Stevensville Ontario, formerly of Williamsville, New York. Beloved husband of the late Matilda "Mickey" Eldridge; dear father of Brian (Patricia), John (Charlene) and the late Norma Eldridge; loving grandfather of Brian, Alia, Sean, Kate, Amanda, Michael, and Lauren. Also survived by four great-grandchildren; dear brother of Gavin (Marsha) Eldridge; fond father -in-law of Susan (Tom Danco) Eldridge. Clayton and Mickey built their family home on Maple Road in Williamsville in 1953 and lived there until they built a house on the Niagara Parkway in Canada, where they relocated in 1975. Clayton was proud to have served in the US Navy during WWII on the light cruiser USS Dayton in the South and Central Pacific as a 40mm gunners mate, and was in Tokyo Bay for the surrender ceremonies and occupation. The family would like to thank the staff at Willougby Manor for their outstanding care. As well as a special thank-you to Dr. Scher for his care and compassion. Private Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 12, 2020.
