Clifford James of Port Colborne passed away peacefully at Northland Pointe on June 25, 2020 at the age of 92. Loving husband of Vella (née Gervais), dear father of Claire (Cheryl) Randall, Paulette (Marcel) Doucet, Margaret (Joe) Videchak, Rockline (Yvan) Paquette and Jeff Soucie, devoted grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, brother of Roy (Francine), Egbert (the late Anita), Kenneth (Elaine), Dorothy (the late Simon Vaillancourt), Carol Anne (Leonard) Laroche, Priscilla (the late Gille Marion), Judith (the late husband Guy Roy), brother-in-law of Lorraine (the late Patrick Soucie). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters. Clifford had worked at the City of Port Colborne for 33 years from where he retired. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and boating. He had a zest for life and loved to laugh. Clifford was kind-hearted, loving and respectful. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family visitation at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf Church for the family. BY MANDATE OF THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHORITY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK. Cremation will follow with interment of ashes in Mount St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.