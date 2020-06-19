Kip died peacefully at Henley House on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in his 93rd year. He was predeceased by his beloved Iris (2008) after almost 59 years of marriage. Kip's humour and devotion will be sadly missed by his children Rob (Margie) and Nancy (Bob Warner), and by his grandchildren and their spouses: Emily (Dave Washburn), Thomas (Jessie), Anthony (Jenn), Will (Jenny) and Jason (Abby Garrett-Warner), Trevor (Lisa Tardiff Warner), and Jeannette (Dale Desruisseaux), not to mention 12 great grandchildren who will miss their "Grampa Kip". Kip worked for many years with Bell Canada, and for many more as a real estate broker. He liked nothing better than helping people find their perfect home. His days as a hunter, now long past, led to his passion for sporting dogs, especially English Setters. Nancy inherited that gene as well as the kennel name: "Reidwood". With Iris, he travelled the length and breadth of North America in their motorhome in search of dog show championships, making many friends in the process. He loved golf and played into his mid-eighties - his age not his score -- often playing 18 holes a day for six or seven days straight in Myrtle Beach with friends and family. Multi-generational games were a specialty. Born and raised in Niagara-on-the-Lake and proud of it, he was steeped in its history. Kip grew up in the shadow of the Oban Inn and within the call of the Niagara Golf Club. His siblings Eileen, Arnold, Lorna, and George all predeceased him. Special thanks go to the staff in the Montebello neighbourhood at Henley House for their care, especially during the last three months of pandemic challenges. The family is grateful too on Kip's behalf for the enduring friendship of Art Currie and Gérard Spoor. A private funeral will be held in keeping with the current restrictions, with a more fulsome send-off to take place when circumstances allow. Please refer to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME website for live-streaming information. Memorial donations to St. George's Anglican Church (83 Church St., St. Catharines) or to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 19, 2020.