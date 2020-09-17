Passed away peacefully at his home, with his loving wife at his side, on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Kathy (O'Laughlin) and cherished father of Brady (Ashley Bennett) and Patrick. Loving grandfather of Rebecca Bennett, Nathan Pengelly and Isabelle Modeste. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Rick (Bev) Smith, Danny (Dorothy) Smith, sister-in-law Rita Dutriza, brother-in-law Tom O'Laughlin and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, to celebrate Cliff's life on Friday September 25, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. In memory of Cliff, memorial contributions may be made to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre), and would be appreciated. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com