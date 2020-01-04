Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clive Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clive Doreen Jones

Add a Memory
After almost 65 years, Clive and Doreen began a new journey together, 16 hours apart, on December 25 and 26, 2019, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. Loving parents of Marcia, Marilyn, David (Paula), grandparents of Morgan, Lindsay (Tyler), Brett, Carter, Ruby, and great-grandparents of Hunter and Olive. Doreen's strength was the foundation behind Clive's 36 year policing career with the Ontario Provincial Police - Chatham Detachment, City of Niagara Falls Police Department, and the Niagara Regional Police Service, where he retired with the rank of Inspector. In accordance with Clive and Doreen's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905)354-2133. As per their wishes, there will not be a funeral. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Niagara Support Services by contacting Essentials, or may be made on Clive and Doreen's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -