On July 25th, 2020 as the result of a motor vehicle accident in Ottawa, at age 62. He will be deeply missed by parents Ian and Sheila of St. Catharines, sisters Laurie Bradley of Vernon B.C., Sue O'Sullivan of Welland and Alison Macpherson (John Nagy) of Uxbridge. Doug is also survived by nieces Amanda O'Sullivan, Lindsay (Bradley) Trudel and family, and Shauna Bradley. He was predeceased by brothers-in-law Mark O'Sullivan and Terry Bradley, and nephew Ryan Bradley. Growing up in Niagara Falls, Doug was a good athlete and a popular guy at high school. He loved to ski, curl and ride his bike long distances. In his 20's he moved to Ottawa where he worked in sales in the temp staffing industry, then in construction until a head injury ended his working life early. Doug was a stylish dresser, good dancer and always full of energy. He made friends easily and never missed a chance to have a good time. Although he didn't have kids and was never married, he left a trail of broken hearts from Niagara to Ottawa and beyond. Those who knew Doug best will miss his open heart, warm hugs, quick & easy laughter and wonderful smile. There will be a private memorial. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ontario Brain Injury Association at www.obia.ca
or a charity of your choice
.