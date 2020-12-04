Passed away peacefully at the Woolcott Wing on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husband Edmund, her parents Edgar and Germaine Carrier and her sister Joyce. Colette loved fashion and worked for almost 40 years at Mitchell's Ladies Wear on Main Street. She enjoyed travel, walking and spending time with friends and family. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews and their families, as well as her cousins. As per Colette's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private Mass and interment will take place at a later date. In memory of Colette, donations may be made to Église Sacré-Coeur. Arrangements in care of JJ PATTERSON & SONS FUNERAL RESIDENCE, 19 Young Street Welland Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca