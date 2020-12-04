1/1
Colette MURPHY
Passed away peacefully at the Woolcott Wing on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husband Edmund, her parents Edgar and Germaine Carrier and her sister Joyce. Colette loved fashion and worked for almost 40 years at Mitchell's Ladies Wear on Main Street. She enjoyed travel, walking and spending time with friends and family. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews and their families, as well as her cousins. As per Colette's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private Mass and interment will take place at a later date. In memory of Colette, donations may be made to Église Sacré-Coeur. Arrangements in care of JJ PATTERSON & SONS FUNERAL RESIDENCE, 19 Young Street Welland Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
