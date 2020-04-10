|
Mueller, Colette Ulrike Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 in her 56th year. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Tyler (Jennifer), Breanne and Katie. Beloved Oma to Camilla, Alexa and Anakin whom she adored. They were her shining bright lights. She will be greatly missed by her siblings, Anke Dudas (Paul), Jutta Mueller (Barry Mills), Guido Mueller, Dierk Mueller (Aurelia Spadafora), Jakob Mueller (Megan Hayes), Hannah Mueller, Corvin Russell. She will also be fondly remembered by Donna Furlong, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, as well as extended family in Germany and ON. She was predeceased by her parents Ingeborg Mueller (2013) and Manfred Mueller (2010). Colette is now reunited with her fur babies. She will be dearly missed by her longtime friends, Beverly McDonald and Carolyn Hughes. Thank-you to them for their ongoing support and visits during Colette's hospital stay. Special thanks to Dr. Cuthbert, Dr. Levesque, Dr. Bokhari, NPs Anna and Jennifer, the NHS Welland site hospitalists and urologists, as well as all the nurses, PSWs and other involved staff at both the St. Catharines and Welland sites for their exceptional care and support. Thank-you also to Dr. Grad (Hamilton Health Sciences) for her compassionate care and support of Colette over the last several years. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to or Welland and District Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 10, 2020