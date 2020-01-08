Home

It is with heartfelt sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Garden City Manor, in her 64th year. Dearly loved mother of Michael, and Matthew (Leslie Ann). Grandmother of Preston and Evan. Sadly missed by mother Pauline Leadley and siblings Bruce MacLeod and Ferne (Gary) Holmes. Predeceased by father George MacLeod. Also remembered by many family and friends. Family is grateful for the excellent care receive by Colleen at Garden City Manor over the last 7 years - you are like family to us. A funeral service will take place in the chapel at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara Street, St. Catharines on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. (with visitation from 1 - 2 p.m.). Cremation to follow. If desired, donations to a would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
