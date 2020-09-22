On Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Lookout Ridge Retirement Community,Fonthill in her 96th year, after a 6-month non-covid illness. Colleen, beloved wife of Nicholas Pohran who predeceased her in 2006. Loving mother of Sonya (James) Watson of Winnipeg, John (Cynthia) Pohran of Ottawa, Alexandra (Russell) Dawkins of Victoria, Margaret Khomenko of Hamilton, Christopher (Abbey) Pohran of Calgary and Donna (Jon Cecilli) Pohran of Fonthill. Dear Grandmother of Kevin, Andrew, Gene, Kathryn, Nigel, Nadya, Jason, Klim, Simon, Alannah, and Kelley. Great-Grandmother to Landon, Taya and Lana. Sister of Doreen Coupland (deceased) of St. Catharines and Bill Sadler of Connecticut. Predeceased by her parents George and Bertha Sadler. Colleen was born in Winnipeg in 1924 and at a young age moved to St. Catharines with her family where her parents ran the very successful Sadler's Auto Electric. At the age of 15, Colleen was offered an opportunity for a spot for residence, education and piano lessons at St Joseph's Convent in Toronto where she continued to develop and pursue her lifelong passion for music. In 1943 at the age of 19 she graduated from the Toronto Conservatory of Music, having successfully completed requirements for both a Performers and Teachers degree, where she had been a student of renowned pianist/teacher Alberto Guerrero. Her weekly lesson time was scheduled right before Glenn Gould's. Colleen returned to her hometown and became the official pianist of the St. Catharines Civic Orchestra, where she also was a part-time manager. Once when the orchestra was booked for a radio broadcast, she and then CKTB radio announcer Nicholas Pohran (an amateur violinist) met, eventually married and moved to Montreal where Nicholas finished his medical degree. They subsequently moved to southern Ontario to Niagara Falls, raising their 6 children in their home on Portage Rd. Colleen continued her passion with music and passed on her love of it on to all of her children in many forms. There were in-house piano recitals along with various piano/violin mini-concerts which Colleen and Nicholas gave, sometimes going on for all hours of the night. The house was usually filled with music from one source or another. Although all children were musical, it was both John and Sandra who eventually decided to pursue music professionally. Music was simply an integral part of daily life in the Portage home which neighbours and friends could always attest to. Even guest artists from professional concerts in the Niagara area were usually invited over afterwards to enjoy some hospitality. Never one to stop supporting the arts, Colleen became a driving force with the volunteer admin of Niagara Symphony and its successful concert series. Even during her most recent time at the Fonthill Lookout Ridge Retirement community, Colleen continued to play piano for many Sunday services along with other community performance opportunities which she thoroughly enjoyed being able to be a part of. The family is requesting that any memorial donations in lieu of flowers for Colleen be made online to "The Niagara Symphony Orchestra Musicians Fund". A link has also been set up by the NSO on their website in Colleen's memory which can also be accessed at: gf.me/u/yp2nhi. The family would also like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all Lookout Ridge management team and staff, all health care staff and volunteer workers along with Dr King and Dr. Dooler for their ongoing care and compassion. The Reverend John Course will officiate a short outdoor graveside service and interment at Fonthill Cemetery on Thursday September 24th at 10:00 A.M. Online condolences may be shared at www.pelhamfuneralhome.ca