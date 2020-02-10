|
|
On Thursday, February 6, 2020, surrounded by family, Colleen Frances Krawec (nee Clark) died in her home at the age of 67, following a long and arduous struggle with cancer. Colleen is predeceased by her parents, George and Kay Clark, and is survived by her husband, Walter; children, Kerri, Jenny, Jon, and Bethany (Josh); grandchildren, Ben, Amaya, and Lionel; brothers, Blair (Janet) and Gordon Clark; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Colleen was born on August 26, 1952, in Cornwall, Ontario. She received her BA from McMaster University in 1976 and her teaching degree from Brock University in 1977. On May 17, 1976, she and Walt married and she began her lifelong career in education. Other than the 10 years that Colleen took away from the classroom to raise their four children, she was a committed, engaged, and well-loved teacher until complications from cancer required that she take medical leave. Though it impacted her life, cancer did not define it. Colleen was always down to have a party (and likely had napkins to match the theme); she was warm and authentic and made conversation easy; she was feisty, like that time she offered her glasses to a ref at Jon's volleyball game; and as friends and family members can attest, she was a cutthroat Spades player. An educator to the core, Colleen ensured that both her students and her children developed a love of reading and a healthy appreciation for grammar and spelling (and yes, we've triple checked this piece!). The value she placed on reading was evident in the books she read to her grandchildren, and in the audio books she recorded for them in the last week of her life. Colleen was a coordinator like no other. Between arranging school and sport schedules for four children and an active husband, she planned family ski days for her church, organized neighbourhood street parties, and coordinated school and community teams for the annual Rankin Cancer Run. Colleen was blessed to have "the Girlfriends," a tight-knit group of women who did life with her, celebrating the milestones and providing support through the hard times. As Colleen's mobility decreased, the Girlfriends adjusted by bringing the action to her and finding creative ways to always keep her involved. To say the family is grateful for their love and support is an understatement. In her retirement, Colleen was able to fulfill her wish to travel to Ireland with Walt, her cousin Ruth, and Bob, to meet relatives in her ancestral village of Ballymena. Even after the cancer progressed, Colleen insisted that if travel was possible, she was going. To her doctor's amazement, this past fall she traveled to Miami four times to visit her daughter and granddaughter. Throughout Colleen's journey with cancer, her family has been sincerely grateful for our Canadian health system, and for her talented and attentive healthcare professionals, including: their local physician, Dr. Leibfried; surgeon, Dr. Heller, who performed her first critical surgery in 2004, granting Colleen another 16 years; and the many skillful and caring teams from Juravinski Cancer Centre, Hamilton. Finally, the family would like to give a special thanks for the loving care by nurses Susan, Helen, Olga, and Kim, who provided compassionate palliative care and allowed Colleen to pass away in the comfort of her home. A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Bethany Church in St. Catharines. The service will be held from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rankin Cancer Run https://secure.rankincancerrun.com/donate/register-donor or Compassion Canada https://www.compassion.ca/make-a-donation.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 10, 2020