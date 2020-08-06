It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Colleen on August 5, 2020. Predeceased by her parents, Ivor and Irene, and sister Dorothy. She will be missed by her sister Charlene (Andy) Cooper and Ross (Lynn) McCarthy. She was loved by her nieces and nephews: Brian (Jen), Christine (Brewster), Corinna, Dan (Katrina), Michelle (Bryan), and Heather (Sagar); and her many great nieces and nephews. She graduated Mack School of Nursing in 1973 and moved to Sturgeon Falls to begin her career; before moving home and working in St. Catharines at the General Hospital in the ER. Her career as a nurse made her into the caregiver we all knew and loved. She retired from nursing in 2013 and became a full time volunteer. Colleen was an avid volunteer and supporter of her community. Family and friends will be received at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham Street, Fonthill on Friday, August 14th from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. As per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30 % building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. As per Colleen's wishes a private memorial service will take place. We ask that you raise a glass and enjoy some cheese and crackers while sharing a memory of Colleen. Thank you to the staff and volunteers at the Niagara Health System and Hotel Dieu Shaver for their care and compassion. A special thanks to the PSW's and Palliative Care nurses for their amazing dedication. For anyone who wishes, a donation in Colleen's memory would be appreciated by the family to Pelham Community Church or Pelham Cares. Online condolences may be shared at pelhamfuneralhome.ca