It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Colleen on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 63. Colleen bravely battled Multiple Sclerosis with courage and maintaining a positive attitude for many years. Beloved wife of the late James T. Tatarnic (2010). Devoted and beloved mother of Caitlin Tatarnic. Loving sister of Jo-Anne Arnold (Jim), Jim Evans (Chris) and the late David Evans. Sister-in-law of Geri Evans. Aunt of Michael (Simon), Gregory (Emily), Elana, Dylan, Joshua, Adam, Daniel (Martha) and Julie. Fondly remembered by many cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Marge Evans from Chippawa and brother-in-law Glen Tatarnic (Helen). A special thank you to Colleen's Bella family and caregivers for all their love and attention. Under current conditions, laws have been set in place that regulate the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home or church at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. Visit thebao.ca or call Morse & Son Funeral Home for further information. A private family visitation and funeral mass will be celebrated. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the MS Society of Niagara, Chapter of Hope. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 16, 2020.
