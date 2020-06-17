Concetta CAMELIA

Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, on Monday June 15, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Valentino (2017). Loving Mother of John and his wife Pamela (Lane) and Mary Garofalo and her husband Frank. Dear Nana of Diana Pace (Joe), Pamela Bursey (Shane), Frances Garofalo, Bianca Camelia, Valentino Camelia (Grace); and great-grandchildren Lucas, Leo and Noah. Dearly loved sister of Pasqualina DeMizio (the late Giuseppe), Maria (the late Clemente) Della-Marca, Nicolina Compare (the late Augustino), Carmela Camelia (the late Pelligrino) and Immacolata Damiano (Pasquale). Predeceased by her brothers Salvatore and Luigi Augello-Todino. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Concetta provided the most loving home that was always filled with love. She enjoyed having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren come over and cooking meals for family at Sunday Lunch. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers who have taken care of her over the last few months. A Special thank you to her grand-daughter Bianca who took care of her Nana for the last few years. The family will be having a private family visitation and service. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 17, 2020.