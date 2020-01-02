Home

J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
Vigil
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Parish Community of St Kevin
Concetta (DiMarco) KWIECINSKI

Concetta (DiMarco) KWIECINSKI Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Concetta Kwiecinski announces her passing at the Port Colborne Hospital on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the age of 80. Loving mother of Linda Oliverio and her husband Cesare. Cherished Nonna of Emma. Dear sister of Josephine Amato and Judy Puma (Lenny). Predeceased by her husband Mario (2014), and her parents Michael and Josephine DiMarco. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends. A heartfelt thank you to the amazing medical staff at the GNGH Stroke Unit and the Port Colborne Hospital for their compassionate care of our mother while in palliative care. The family will receive friends at J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Vigil prayers will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 5 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated in the Parish Community of St Kevin on Saturday, January 4th at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow at Pleasantview Mausoleum. Donations in memory of Concetta may be made to the Education Foundation of Niagara or to the Parish Community of St Kevin Memorial Fund. On line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
