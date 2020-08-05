Connie EVERSON

passed away peacefully, Monday, August 3, 2020 with her family at her side, heaven has gained an amazing angel. Her carefree spirit and kindness will live on with the many people she touched. She lived her life to the fullest, helping anyone in need, bringing home strays, baking for everyone and always making us laugh and smile. She will be forever missed by her husband and best friend Robert, her children Rob Stokes & Shelly Masini, Dan & Peg Stokes, Sandie & Ted Kares and Kristen & Jason MacNaughtan. Connie was the most amazing and fun loving Grandma to Mallory Stokes, Brooke and Layne Kares, Hayden & Ethan MacNaughtan and Ethan & Dean Nadeau. Also missed by her brother Terry & Carol Pattison, nephews, nieces, many friends and her Bethel United Church family. Special thanks to Saint Elizabeth Health Care and Dr. Scher for their exceptional care and her nurse Dennis for going above and beyond. A private service will be held for family and celebration of life will be done at a later date. In lieu of flowers, include a random act of kindness in your day to keep her memory alive. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com