A bright light is now shining in heaven. It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of a wonderful woman, Connie Goertz, on May 6, 2020, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Nick and cherished mother to Henry, Rick (Tracy) and Monica (Chris). Devoted Oma and Mima (Grandmother) to Joshua, Matthew, Daniel, Avery, Amanda, Madison, Nick and Jillian, and much-loved sister of Mari. Connie was born and raised in Valencia, Spain, the eldest of two children to Enrique and Carmen Toledo. In 1961, she bumped into Nick while he was touring Europe and their love story began. Within a few short months of courtship, they became best friends and were married on Feb. 24, 1962. Leaving her family and belongings behind, they travelled to Canada and settled in St. Catharines, Ontario to start their life's journey together of 58 years. Small in stature and big in heart, Connie adapted quickly and thrived in her new country starting a family, creating a home and making many new friends. Her Spanish heritage remained very dear to her as she loved sharing stories of her native country, culture and traditions. With a passion for learning and helping others, Connie became an accomplished, respected and sought-after Translator with Immigration Canada for 40+ years. Her greatest pleasures were her grandchildren, family vacations and enjoying the company of her friends. Always putting the needs and interests of others ahead of her own, we have been and will always be blessed with her love for family. The values and wisdom she shared, and her zest for life have been an inspiration to us all. The family extends their gratitude and appreciation to all family and friends, Hospital Staff and Canadian Immigration for providing her the best care and making it possible for all of us to be with her. In keeping with Connie's wishes, cremation has taken place and a family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted with the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. If desired, please place donations to Niagara Health St. Catharine's General Hospital. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 12, 2020.