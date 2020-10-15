1/1
Constance GOBA
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Constance Goba on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving mother of Kimberly (Sandy), Debbie and Alanna (Ivan). She will be sadly missed by her 6 grandchildren; Dane, Aidane, Carmela, Holly and Ivan Jr. She will also be missed by her brother Marvin. Predeceased by her parents Leonard and Ida (nee Kent) Wickes, her grandson Dominic, 2 brothers; Leonard, Wayne and sister Linda. A private service will take place at The Welland Funeral Home followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations to the Salvation Army will be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences please visit: www.wellandfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 15, 2020.
