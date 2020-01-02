|
Corinne passed peacefully on Christmas Day with her loving husband at her side. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband of 59 years George. Her daughters Jacquelyn (Danny Pappel) and Jo-Ann will always remember the life lessons that she demonstrated and unconditional love she always showed them. Granddaughters Angela (Joey Giordano), Kristi and Amanda (Daniel Butler) will cherish the memory of her love and support in every life endeavor and the banter of ensuring things are done "her way". The great grandchildren Taylor, Kye, Alyssa, Christopher and Daniel Jr will remember the never-ending hugs and encouragement to always be the best version of themselves. Whether family or friend, you knew you always had a best friend and confidante in her. We take comfort in the belief of a heavenly reunion with her son Kenneth, her sister Elaine Arvidson and her parents Helga and Guttormur Johnson. After Dickie Dee, Corinne worked for and retired from Bell Canada. She had a lifelong passion for curling. She was a past member of Grantham Curling Club, and was part of the team that represented Ontario in Mixed in 1973. She continued at St. Catharines Golf and Country Club developing life-long friendships who will miss her gentle laugh. Her TOPs group over the years benefited by her outgoing demeanor. The family would like to thank the staff of PCU at NHS for their care and compassion. Friends will be received at the PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (2000 Merrittville Hwy, Thorold) on Saturday January 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca