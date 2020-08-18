Corinne Morey

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Corinne Grace Morey on August 13, 2020 in her 99th year. Wife of the late Walter Morey. Mother to Marilyn (Marvyn) Bell, Russell Morey(deceased), Norma Williams, Cathy (Michael) Fedorowich, Bruce Morey and Alan (deceased)(Mary) Morey. She will be greatly missed by her children, 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren. A private family service will take place at Pleasantview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be available to be viewed on-line on Friday August 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at ://distalink.com/dlm21.html>. The password for the link is Arbor2020. Many thanks to the amazing staff at Garden City Manor for their loving care during such difficult times. Please share your condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.com