Peacefully on Tuesday, May 13th at NHS, St. Catharines Site. Kees, beloved husband of the late Mary and the late Nel. Cherished father of Richard (Sandra) and Gary (Wendy). Devoted grandfather to Steven (Sherri-Ann), Julie (Roy), Kelly and Kevin (Jennifer). Opa to Maxwell and Evelyn. Lovingly remembered by his extended family in Holland. A private family service was held with interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If so desired, donations made to the Kidney Foundation in Kees' memory would be appreciated by his family. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses who cared for our father. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 15, 2020.