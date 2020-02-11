|
|
Suddenly, at the Hamilton General Hospital on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at age 72. Case, formerly of Whitby, Soyers Lake-Haliburton and recently of St. Davids. Dear husband to Brigitte for over 50 years. Dad to Joanne (John) Draper and Jill (Aaron) Abrams. Opa to Annica, Asher and Carsten. Case was the 10th of 12 children and will be missed by many family members, friends and neighbours. Case had a 30-year career with OPG and contributed to the communities where he lived in many ways including as the president of Soyers Lake Ratepayers Association and the treasurer for the Canoe radio station. He enjoyed many hobbies and sports such as wood turning and carving, playing pickleball, sailing, canoeing, curling, cycling and golfing. Case and Brigitte enjoyed 20 wonderful years of retirement, which they spent traveling the world and doing amazing things. Arrangements entrusted to Bocchinfuso Funeral Home. A Celebration of Case's life will be held on April 19, 2020 at Navy Hall 305 Ricardo Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Tributes to Case at 3:00 p.m. If desired, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated and may be made by visiting www.Bocchinfusofh.com or by calling 905-227-0161.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 11, 2020