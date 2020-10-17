1/1
Cornelius Edmund (Neil) Penner
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Cornelius (Neil) Edmund Penner at Leduc Community Hospital on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at the age of 83. His beloved partner of 31 years, Patricia McCafferty was by his side. Neil was a devoted father to Nina Penner (Sam), Tina Moss (Rick), Cheryl Penner (Erik) and Neil Penner Junior. Predeceased by his wife Elvira (Vera) Penner, parents Jacob and Katherine Penner and brother Al Penner. Neil will be sadly missed by his four sisters, Esther Berg (John), Katherine Allan (George), Lenora Krusell (Jim), Debbie Markowski and his 10 grandchildren Robert, Amanda, Tyler, Taylor, Katrina, Jacob, Patricia, Shamus, Catherine, Erin and 6 great grandchildren. Neil was an employee of General Motors for over 30 years until his retirement. Neil was an avid golfer and a lifelong member of Imperial Veterans Club. Cremation and remembrances will follow at a later date. Donations in the name of Neil Penner can be made to the Ontario Brain Injury Association at www.obia.ca.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 17, 2020.
