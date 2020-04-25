|
Rev. Cornelius Jeremiah Kingston, CSC July 16, 1921- April 18, 2020 KINGSTON, Rev, Cornelius Jeremiah, CSC of the Congregation of Holy Cross, Region of English Canada died peacefully in his 99th year in Royal Rose Place Long Term Care Home, Welland Ontario. Father Kingston was predeceased by his parents Cornelius Francis Kingston and Katherine Elizabeth O'Shea and by his brothers and sisters Father Paul, CSC, Katherine, Fred, Mark, Bernard, Gregory, Gertrude, Father Louis, CSC, Leo, Joan, Mary and Dermot. He is survived by his sister Suzanne and his brother Terence and many nieces and nephews. His Holy Cross Community also deeply mourns his loss. Born in Trout Brook, New Brunswick, Father Kingston was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, in Indiana, and the Holy Cross Theology College in Washington, DC. He also pursued post-graduate studies in Mathematics and English. Father Con was ordained to the priesthood as a Holy Cross Father in June, 1948. Throughout his many years of ministry Father Con served very much in the Holy Cross tradition: as an educator in the faith teaching Mathematics, Latin and English in Catholic high schools in Niagara; and as an auxiliary minister, assisting in parishes in Ottawa, Red Deer and Toronto. For the last 25 years Father Con has been engaged in prayer ministry and hospitality at the Holy Cross Fathers Retirement Community in Welland, Ontario. The words of the poet T.S. Eliot beautifully describe Father Kingston: We shall not cease from exploration / And the end of our exploring will be to arrive where we started / And know the place for the first time. Father Con was uncommonly curious, never ceasing from exploration. From studying chaos theory to ever deepening his love for T.S. Eliot and mesmerized by the symphonies of Mahler and always, always attentive to the sublime beauty of the music of J.S. Bach, Father Kingston was always exploring. And all of his aesthetic exploration had the very practical counterpoint in his abiding interest in the possibilities this year for the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team. Father Con was a wise, understanding, non-judgemental Holy Cross religious and priest. He was loved and revered by his sister Suzanne and brother Terry and by his many Kingston nephews and nieces. He will especially be missed by his Holy Cross confreres. As much as he will be missed, he will surely be remembered with smiles and gratitude. Cremation has already taken place. The Funeral liturgy for Father Con will take place at a later date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 25, 2020