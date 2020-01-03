|
|
Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 82. He is together again with his late spouse Joyce (July 2019). Predeceased by his parents, Violet and Leonard, his brother Alan, his sisters Joan, Arleen (Frederick) Schusler and brother-in-law Allison Stevenson. Survived by his sister Yvonne (Bonnie) Stevenson. Bruce will also be fondly remembered by Joyce's children: David, Tim and Judy Sullivan, and Karen Anderson (Greg Skov). Loving papa to Kristian and Melissa Anderson, Melissa and Dustin Rowe, Kohl and Melissa Sullivan, Dakota Sullivan (Jaymes), Kaitlyn Sullivan, and Emily Sullivan. Great-grandfather to seven great-grandchildren, with twin boys to arrive in March. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bruce started out working at A&P Grocery in St. Catharines. He then left to serve in Vietnam, following in the footsteps of his father and his brother in the Military. In Vietnam, Bruce held the rank of Corporal, where he trained dogs. He also served in the Military Police. After Vietnam, he returned back to St. Catharines, eventually retiring from A&P. Bruce and Joyce met in 1982 through mutual friends, married in 1983 and spent a happy 36 years together. Bruce played Santa Claus for many years at the A&P Christmas parties. He will be remembered for his laughter, his love of animals, and for his compassion. Cremation has taken place and arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A Celebration of Bruce's life will be held in the spring, followed by a burial for Bruce & Joyce together. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com