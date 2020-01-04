|
|
It is with immense sorrow and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Costantina Giammarco on December 30, 2019 at the age of 79. Encircled by her loving family and choir of angels she was led to the heavenly home of our Precious Lord. Devoted and beloved wife of 60 years, she will be deeply missed by Rocco (Rocky) Giammarco. Cherished and compassionate mother to Carlo, Dino and Dianna. Adoring and generous nanna of David Giammarco and Erica (Tyler) Sutherland. Loyal and trustworthy sister of Yolanda (Frank) Fera, Philomena (Frank) McCracken, Peter Elia and Anna Lee. Predeceased by her dear brother Salvatore 'Sam' Elia. Affectionate and empathetic sister-in-law of Olga (Vincenzo) Pacella, Veila Ventresca, Angela Giovannuci, Dan Lee, the late Carmen Ventresca and Luigi Giovannuci. Gentle and supportive Godmother to Lucy Porco, Tommy McCracken, Emma Fera-Massi, Cindy Pozzobon, Kim Elia and Michael Loliger. Lovingly remembered and honoured by aunts, uncles, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including Helen M. Connie illuminated her 'light' through her childhood, schooling, marriage, family, career, businesses, volunteer work, folk choirs, crafts, cooking, travel adventures, retreats, pilgrimages and faith in God. Her name Costanstina was to prove her status in life and beyond not needing anything more than to 'constantly' serve others with all the love and acceptance in her ever-giving heart. All are welcome to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. Vigil prayers will be held at 3:30 pm. A Funeral Mass in celebration of Costantina's life will be held Monday at 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Church with the Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Connie, donations to St. Thomas More Church, The St. Vincent de Paul Society or The Society of Precious Blood, and would be great appreciated by her family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared online at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you