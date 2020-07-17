In his 92nd year our loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. During his last days he was never alone and was comforted with the love and affection of his wife Filomena (Phyllis) of 67 years, sons, Bruno (Jeannie), Elio (Cheryl), Piero (Carolyn) and daughter Daniella (Jay) Stukel. Costantino is predeceased by his parents Luisa (nee Lorini) and Angelo, first son Frank, brother Pasquale (Santina) and sister Rosa (Augusto). Nonno will be sadly missed by his 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Dear brother to Ottavio (Lina) of Italy, Mario (Gina), Umberto (Leona) and sister, Anna (Armando) Bruni, brother-in-law to Ralph (Dina) Mastracci and Gino (Rosanne) Mastracci and many nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada and Italy. Special thanks to the Saint Elizabeth Palliative Care Nurses, Kim and Stephanie who took great care of him, as well as the LHIN and all their PSW and Nursing Services. Costantino lived for those he loved, and those he loved will always remember. Due to Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. You are respectfully invited to join the family for the live broadcast of the Funeral Service via Livestream service starting at 10:25 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020) ://distantlink.com/dlm21.html> PASSWORD: Arbor2020. Donations are appreciated in honour of Costantino Iafrate to the Niagara Health Foundation. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca