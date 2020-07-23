1/1
Craig Alexander Mason
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Craig announce his unexpected passing, on Sunday, July 19, 2020. At the age of 62. Craig was born on July 27, 1957, in St. Catharines, Ontario. He will always be remembered for his caring and compassionate ways, along with his funny sense of humor, and to always smile at everything life threw his way. He is survived by his best friend and wife Marsha, his four children Victoria, Timathy, James (Veronica), and Craig Jr. (Victoria). Siblings, Cheri, Dianne (Ward), and Brian (Penny). Grandchildren, Isabella, Emmaleah, Elizabeth, Amielia, Aubrianna, Michael, Angelo, Matthew and Antonio. Along with his many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Craig's life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 24, 2020
Brian & Family
I'm very sorry to hear of your brother's passing. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. You are in my thoughts as you often are.
Lisa Pennekamp
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Marsha and family,
I am very saddened to hear of Craig's passing. Sincere condolences.
Will
Will Rowe
Friend
July 23, 2020
Marsha and Family - my sincere condolences to your entire family. I remember Craig as little boy when my parents and Alvin and Davina were great friends. Thinking of you at this most difficult time.
Sincerely
Bonnie Saveall
Bonnie Saveall
July 23, 2020
to Cheri, Dianne and Brian, Sorry to hear about Craig. Please keep us posted on when the celebration of life will be held.
Bonnie White
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved