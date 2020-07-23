It is with great sadness that the family of Craig announce his unexpected passing, on Sunday, July 19, 2020. At the age of 62. Craig was born on July 27, 1957, in St. Catharines, Ontario. He will always be remembered for his caring and compassionate ways, along with his funny sense of humor, and to always smile at everything life threw his way. He is survived by his best friend and wife Marsha, his four children Victoria, Timathy, James (Veronica), and Craig Jr. (Victoria). Siblings, Cheri, Dianne (Ward), and Brian (Penny). Grandchildren, Isabella, Emmaleah, Elizabeth, Amielia, Aubrianna, Michael, Angelo, Matthew and Antonio. Along with his many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Craig's life will be held at a later date.



