Born in Niagara Falls, Ontario in 1929, passed peacefully on February 28, 2020 in his 91st year. Loving husband of the late June Jamieson, his wife of 63 years, brother of the late Bettye Thompson. Craig will always be lovingly remembered by his children Debbie (Rick), Ian (Anne) and Barb (Rob), grandchildren Scott (Sarah), Kevin (Alison), Mike (Jenn), Alyssa (Adam) and his great-grandson Parker, whom he played with last month. The family especially thanks the staff at Queenston Place Retirement Home for taking such good care of Craig in the last two years, you are amazing at what you do. One of Craig's favourite sayings was "it's a great life" and he was always smiling. He was a terrific family man and friend, he volunteered for years at the YMCA kids camp and was always there to lend a hand, or a tool, to all. Early years included taking the family camping, skiing and swimming. Craig enjoyed making beautiful stained glass art and lamps, was an avid sailor, loved to travel and play cards with June and friends every two weeks. Family gatherings were never complete without a game of cards. Craig had an enjoyable and successful 35-year career with General Motors in St. Catharines and after retiring in 1989, he enjoyed weekly lunches and many golf games with his retiree friends, especially after they stopped keeping score! He loved the open road and anything to do with cars off the job too. He was a car guy from the beginning, driving the family car up and down the driveway before he had a license. Once he became a father, weekends and vacations were an opportunity to take the family on a road trip to see new places and things. He loved talking cars with everyone and showing his grandchildren how to fix them. He made the best of any situation and was a man who truly enjoyed life. In keeping with Craig's adventurous outlook on life and in lieu of flowers or donations, just get in your favourite car with no planned destination, go for a drive and see where you end up. You'll see, it's a great life! A private family celebration of life is to be held. You are invited to visit www.dignitymemorial.com to share your memories of Craig.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 2, 2020