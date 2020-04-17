|
It is with great sadness we announce Craig's passing on April 14, 2020 at the age of 57. Forever remembered, loved and sadly missed every single day by his high school sweetie and lifetime love Shelley (Lake) his son and 'bud' Bobby (Linda) and his little E and the light of his life, his grandson Easton. Craig is predeceased by his parents Bill and Rita and his mother-in-law Patricia. Craig will be deeply missed by his sister Lesley (Ronnie), his father-in-law Murray (Joanne), his sister-in-law Wendy (Roger) and brother-in-law Greg (Hetty). Craig's nephews will miss all of their uncle's laughter and jokes. He will be sadly missed by his cousins and his extended family in Scotland. Craig will be remembered fondly by his high school buddies and many friends. A special thank you to John and Cathy Walsh, Niagara EMS, police and fire fighters. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca To celebrate Craig's love of animals, memorial donations to your local SPCA would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 17, 2020