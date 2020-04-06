|
|
Thank you and I'm sorry are two of the simplest, yet most powerful, words in the English language. Our family has heard and expressed many of these two during the last week. We would like to take the time to convey our gratitude to everyone who helped us through these difficult days. God - for allowing us to love and guide Cyndi for the past 26 years. Emergency Responders - the 911 operator, the firefighters, ambulance attendants and police (particularly Jason Lee. you are a very kind man) for believing you might be able to bring her back to us. We don't envy what you do but are truly thankful you are there to call upon. Your compassion was very much appreciated. Fr. Gerard Power - for your strength and encouragement from the beginning to the present. You were one of the first people we needed, and you were there for us. Your ongoing prayers are greatly appreciated. Dr. Overholt - for the kindness you showed us and walking us through what to expect throughout the process and updating us as you can. Drs. Artaj and Judy Singh -- for being here when we needed you. We looked out and you were just there, and we could lean very heavily upon you. You are very kind people. Ed, Ruth Ann and all of the Staff at Patterson's Funeral Home - we don't know how you did it, but you got everything right. It amazes us that somehow you knew what we needed because we didn't provide you with much direction. You are truly guided by angels. All of our family, neighbours and friends as well as Cyndi's friends and co-workers - the stories/memories/pictures you have shared as well as the many messages of shock and support are the best healers. We have enjoyed reading them and will continue to read them for weeks and years to come. Your words truly comfort us during this awful time. The many people who sent flowers, dinners, baked goods, fruit as well as those who prepared the same for us - we find it hard to put in words, how loved we truly feel. Thank you all for helping us through the worst week of our lives, and we too are sorry this has happened to us. Michael, Laura Lea, Monica and Gillian Carroll
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 6, 2020