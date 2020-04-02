|
There was a book on loan, it was called 'The Life and Times of Cyndi Laura Michelle Carroll'. On March 28, 2020, the Master Librarian asked for the book back. Cyndi agreed to go back. The book started on November 13, 1993. The first chapters were all about learning, figuring things out, right and wrong, getting to know her parents, Michael and Laura Lea Carroll as well as her extended family; Grampa John, the Carrolls, the Reids and the Browns. Cyndi loved and was loved by everyone that knew her. Monica came along a few years later. Cyndi was so excited! Someone to love and boss around. A couple of years after that, another surprise came along, Gillian, her best friend. Well the pages turned and Cyndi grew and experienced life. Throughout her journey, Cyndi made friends wherever Cyndi went - too many to name, you know who you are - but especially Karlee, Janet, Mem, Serene and Shannon. Cyndi found a job she loved, helping young minds grow. Many children at Durdan/Loretto as well as Fr. Hennepin came to love Miss Cyndi. Cyndi loved to be silly, laugh and win. If there was a card game to be had, or any game, Cyndi was there and you couldn't stop playing until she won. Cyndi became an intelligent, beautiful young lady with wit and charisma. Cyndi did everything she wanted to do in life. Cyndi graduated from the University of Waterloo with Honours and was finishing her Masters of Education at Brock University. Cyndi loved to travel and explored 21 countries. After Cyndi graduated from Waterloo, an opportunity arose for her to go to Thailand and teach for three months. Cyndi and Karlee jumped on board - Cyndi was blessed with the easy class and Karlee not so easy. Every weekend, they travelled throughout Thailand exploring - her favourite was the elephant sanctuary and "If she were to be an animal, she'd be an elephant - kind, wise, adorable and fun!" To end the adventure, they travelled to Australia and New Zealand. Cyndi had many other trips: Family Trips (favourite place Kenya LOL - really, it was Europe), Friend Trips (somewhere warm - Punta Cana, Costa Rica), Adventure Trips (Ireland) and her last trip was her Daddy/Daughter trip with Habitat for Humanity to Fiji with Australia tagged on at the end. Cyndi was so excited to show her 'daddy dearest' all of the sites, especially the Sydney Bridge Climb. The final chapters were the best! Laughing, loving, living the way life should be lived! Cyndi died peacefully in her sleep and now the book has now been returned to Heaven. Her memories will live on forever in everyone's hearts, but her infectious smile and laugh will be missed the most. Please raise a glass and say Cheers to Cyndi, we love you! Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass in celebration of Cyndi's life will be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Church (please monitor the funeral home website for updated information). In memory of Cyndi, memorial contributions may be made to Ryan's Bowl Food Program (RyansBowl.ca), and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 2, 2020