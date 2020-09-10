1/1
Cynthia JACKSON
Passed away peacefully at home in St. Catharines on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving and devoted wife of 60 years to Alan. Cherished mother of Angela (Stephen) and Paul (Sally). Proud grandmother of Jennifer (Daniel), Ian (Samantha), Matthew and Danielle and great-grandmother to Violet. "A Yorkshire girl at heart" she was an avid gardener, loved long walks in the great outdoors, family gatherings as well as all creatures great and small. Miss Me, But Let Me Go When I come to the end of the road And the sun has set for me I want no rites in a gloom filled room Why cry for a soul set free Miss me a little, but not for too long And not with your head bowed low Remember the love we shared Miss me, but let me go For this is a journey that we all must take And each must go alone It's all part of the Master's Plan A step on the road to home When you are lonely and sick at heart Go to the friends and family we love And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds Miss me, but let me go - Christine Georgina Rossetti In keeping with Cynthia's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Sick Kids Foundation, McMaster Children's Hospital or The Lincoln County Humane Society. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
